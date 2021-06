Devers went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI in Friday's 9-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

The 21-year-old accounted for both of Miami's runs on a two-RBI double in the second inning. Devers has slashed .258/.314/.355 with no home runs, four RBI and five runs scored in 35 plate appearances. He's expected to feature mainly in a bench role in the near term.