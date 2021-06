Devers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Devers had been included in the lineup in three of the previous four games, though he benefited in part from the shaky health of Jazz Chisholm, who sat out two of those contests. Now that Chisholm is healthy again, Devers is expected to be a full-time bench player while he's up with the big club.