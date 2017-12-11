Marlins' Jose Devers: Officially joins Marlins
The Yankees officially announced Monday that Devers, Starlin Castro and Jorge Guzman were traded to the Marlins in exchange for Giancarlo Stanton and cash considerations.
As expected, the deal was completed after all of the involved players passed their physicals. Devers, who is just 18 years old, spent his first season of professional ball in the Gulf Coast League, hitting .246/.359/.348 with 15 stolen bases in 42 games. He's still a ways away from the majors and will open in the lower minors again next season.
