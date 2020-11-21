site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jose Devers: Protected from Rule 5 draft
RotoWire Staff
Nov 20, 2020
1 min read
Devers was added to the Marlins' 40-man roster Friday.
Devers was part of the Marlins' 60-man player pool in 2020, and he'll now be protected from the Rule 5 draft. The 20-year-old is one of the best defensive shortstops in the organization, but he'll need to demonstrate more production at the plate in 2021.
