Devers (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Jupiter on Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
He'll take part in his first game action since last July, after he was shut down with a torn labrum in his right shoulder that later required surgery. Due to his extended absence, Devers will likely remain on his rehab assignment for close to the full 20-day window before the Marlins activate him from the 10-day injured list. Once Miami reinstates him, Devers will likely be optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville or Double-A Pensacola.