Devers (shoulder) was removed from his rehab assignment and will continue his recovery at the Marlins' spring training facility, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Devers has missed over a month with a shoulder issue. He's played in three rehab games, though the latest came back on July 8. He's presumably suffered some sort of setback, but the Marlins have yet to elaborate on the move.
