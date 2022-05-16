The Marlins activated Devers (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Double-A Pensacola, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Devers opened the season on the shelf while he continued to recover from August surgery to address a rotator cuff issue in his right shoulder. His recovery program lingered into the first month of the campaign before he began a rehab assignment at Single-A Jupiter last week. Devers' shoulder apparently responded well to his two games in Jupiter, but since Miami didn't have a spot for him on the big-league roster, he'll play regularly at the Double-A level with the hope of earning a call-up to the majors at some point later on in the season.