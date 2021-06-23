Devers (shoulder) was cleared to take batting practice and resume defensive drills earlier this week, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 21-year-old rookie looks like he'll be headed for an abbreviated stay on the 10-day injured list after he was shut down June 14 with right shoulder inflammation. Once activated, Devers will likely fill a utility role for the Marlins, if he isn't immediately optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville.