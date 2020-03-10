Play

The Marlins reassigned Devers to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Though Devers received the opportunity to take part in his first big-league camp, he wasn't a serious candidate to make the Opening Day roster after having never played above the High-A level. He could open the upcoming campaign at Double-A Jacksonville after posting a .749 OPS in 138 plate appearances in the Florida State League a season ago .

