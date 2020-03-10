Marlins' Jose Devers: Sent to minors camp
The Marlins reassigned Devers to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Though Devers received the opportunity to take part in his first big-league camp, he wasn't a serious candidate to make the Opening Day roster after having never played above the High-A level. He could open the upcoming campaign at Double-A Jacksonville after posting a .749 OPS in 138 plate appearances in the Florida State League a season ago .
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: So many injuries!
What's the latest on Justin Verlander and Willie Calhoun? How are Eugenio Suarez and Yordan...
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.
-
Verlander Injury: Out of the Big Four?
Justin Verlander was part of the Big Four at starting pitcher, but his lat injury changes that....
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Reyes
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...