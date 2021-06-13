Devers was removed prior to the top of fourth inning of Sunday's game against Atlanta with right shoulder discomfort, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. He went 0-for-1 at the plate before departing.

Devers may have suffered an aggravation of the injury that has rendered him day-to-day for much of June, so depending on the severity of the setback, a trip to the injured list could be in the forecast. The 21-year-old has played a bit role in the Miami infield since being promoted from Triple-A Jacksonville on May 23, appearing in 13 games while going 9-for-29 (.310 average).