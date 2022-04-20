Devers (shoulder) has been throwing at 90 feet and taking live batting practice at extended spring training in recent days, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Devers is gradually upping his throwing distance and increasing his baseball activities, but he still doesn't appear to be particularly close to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. Once he's cleared for game action, Devers will likely use nearly all of his 20-day rehab window in the minors, considering that he missed all of spring training and most of the second half of the 2021 season while recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.