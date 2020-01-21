Play

Devers was invited to the Marlins' big-league camp Tuesday.

Devers will work with the big-league coaching staff for a few weeks, though he's not particularly close to joining them for good. The 20-year-old hasn't played beyond the High-A level, though he looked good there last year in 33 games for Jupiter, hitting .325/.384/.365. The middle infielder is fast and has a good glove, though he's hit just a single professional home run in three seasons.

