Iglesias signed a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training with the Marlins on Thursday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Iglesias spent the 2022 season with Colorado and managed a solid .292/.328/.380 line across 467 appearances. He won't have the benefit of Coors Field as his home park with Miami, though he should have a legitimate chance to make the Opening Day roster as insurance at shortstop behind Joey Wendle.