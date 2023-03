Iglesias is not considered a lock to make the Marlins' Opening Day roster, Barry Jackson and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald report.

It sounds like there will be just one roster spot for either Iglesias or Yuli Gurriel, both of whom are in camp as non-roster invitees. Which was the team might be leaning out of the two isn't clear. Iglesias, 33, is 2-for-11 in four games so far during Grapefruit League play and "hasn't looked great this spring," per Jackson and Mish.