Marlins gm Kim Ng told reporters Sunday that Iglesias will not make the Opening Day roster but will stay in the organization, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Iglesias was signed as a non-roster invite with the expectation that he'd compete for a reserve role with the Marlins, but he won't be a part of the big-league club to open the year. The veteran infielder received only 13 plate appearances over five Grapefruit League games, and he slashed .167/.321/.33 with that minimal playing time.. Iglesias will likely head to Triple-A Jacksonville to begin the 2023 season.