Quijada was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Quijada will take the roster spot of Pablo Lopez (shoulder), who was placed on the injured list Wednesday. The 23-year-old southpaw has compiled a 2.25 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 4:5 K:BB in four innings (four appearances) for the Marlins this season.