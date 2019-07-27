Marlins' Jose Quijada: Grabs first big-league win
Quijada (1-3) walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his first win during a victory over the Diamondbacks.
The rookie was the beneficiary when the Marlins walked it off in the bottom of the ninth with two runs on sacrifice flies. Quijada now has a 3.77 ERA through his first 14.1 big-league innings, but his other numbers (1.74 WHIP, 17:12 K:BB) are not enticing for fantasy GMs.
