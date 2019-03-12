Marlins' Jose Quijada: Heads to minors
The Marlins optioned Quijada to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Quijada was one of nine players dispatched to minor-league camp as the Marlins look to trim down their roster ahead of Opening Day. The Marlins thought highly enough of the 23-year-old lefty to protect him from the Rule 5 draft this winter after he supplied a 3.32 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 40.2 innings of relief at Triple-A New Orleans in 2018. Quijada will likely be in line for his big-league debut at some point later this season.
