The Marlins optioned Quijada to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Quijada was one of nine players dispatched to minor-league camp as the Marlins look to trim down their roster ahead of Opening Day. The Marlins thought highly enough of the 23-year-old lefty to protect him from the Rule 5 draft this winter after he supplied a 3.32 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 40.2 innings of relief at Triple-A New Orleans in 2018. Quijada will likely be in line for his big-league debut at some point later this season.