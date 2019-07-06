Quijada (0-3) took the loss Friday as the Marlins fell 1-0 to Atlanta, giving up a run on two hits and two walks in one-third of an inning.

For the second time already in July, Quijada gave up a walkoff hit -- this time a bases-loaded single to Brian McCann. The 23-year-old southpaw didn't pitch as badly as his box score line suggested, as both walks were intentional, but he still has a 4.32 ERA, 2.16 WHIP and 8:9 K:BB through 8.1 innings since his promotion to the Miami bullpen.