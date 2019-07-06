Marlins' Jose Quijada: Hit with another walkoff loss
Quijada (0-3) took the loss Friday as the Marlins fell 1-0 to Atlanta, giving up a run on two hits and two walks in one-third of an inning.
For the second time already in July, Quijada gave up a walkoff hit -- this time a bases-loaded single to Brian McCann. The 23-year-old southpaw didn't pitch as badly as his box score line suggested, as both walks were intentional, but he still has a 4.32 ERA, 2.16 WHIP and 8:9 K:BB through 8.1 innings since his promotion to the Miami bullpen.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...