Quijada earned the first save of his career in Saturday's 5-3 win at Philadelphia, walking one batter over two-thirds of an inning. He did not record a strikeout.

Quijada was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday and now has two holds and a save in the last three games for the Marlins. The 23-year-old's two previous stints in the majors this season lasted only a few days apiece, so it should be interesting to see whether his high-leverage work this time around will help him to maintain a roster spot.