Quijada was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 23-year-old has thrown 24.1 innings for the Marlins this season, posting a 5.55 ERA and a worrying 8.23 FIP. His strong 29.9 percent strikeout rate hasn't been able to overcome a far too high 19.7 percent walk rate. Pablo Lopez returned from his shoulder injury in a corresponding move.