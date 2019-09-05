Quijada was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Quijada is back with the big club following a brief stay in the minors. The 23-year-old southpaw has made 27 appearances for the Marlins this season, notching a 5.55 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 35:23 K:BB across 24.1 innings.