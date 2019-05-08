Quijada was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Quijada will take the roster spot of Drew Steckenrider (elbow), who was sent to the IL in a corresponding move. The 23-year-old Quijada has made a pair of appearances for the Marlins this season, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three in a scoreless frame.

