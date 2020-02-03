Marlins' Jose Quijada: Removed from roster
Quijada was designated for assignment Monday, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.
The move clears room for the Marlins to add Matt Joyce to the roster. The lefty made his big-league debut in 2019, posting an unimpressive 5.76 in 29.2 innings as his 30.6 percent strikeout rate was more than canceled out by his 18.1 percent walk rate.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Impact of potential Betts trade
How would a trade to San Diego or to the Dodgers impact the Fantasy value of Mookie Betts?
-
Best Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Shortstop Tiers 1.0
Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...
-
Second Base Tiers 1.0
Second base may be the weakest of the infield positions, but it's still pretty strong.
-
First Base Tiers 1.0
In today's offensive environment, first base isn't quite the outlier it used to be, but it...
-
Catcher Tiers 1.0
Catcher is still weak, but it has more worthwhile options than it appeared to a year ago.