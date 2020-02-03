Play

Quijada was designated for assignment Monday, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.

The move clears room for the Marlins to add Matt Joyce to the roster. The lefty made his big-league debut in 2019, posting an unimpressive 5.76 in 29.2 innings as his 30.6 percent strikeout rate was more than canceled out by his 18.1 percent walk rate.

