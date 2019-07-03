Marlins' Jose Quijada: Serves up walkoff double
Quiljada (0-2) took the loss against the Nationals on Tuesday, giving up an unearned run on one hit in two-thirds of an inning.
A Neil Walker error at third base with one out in the ninth inning put a baserunner aboard, setting the stage for Trea Turner's walkoff double and handing Quiljada a tough loss. The young southpaw has a 3.38 ERA through his first eight big-league innings, but his 8:7 K:BB is a strong sign he may not be ready for high-leverage work.
