Marlins' Jose Salas: Inks $2.8 million deal with Marlins

Salas agreed to a $2.8 million deal with the Marlins, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

A switch-hitting shortstop out of Venezuela, Salas will need to fill out his 6-foot-1, 150-pound frame in the coming years. He has above-average speed and a chance to develop an above-average hit tool that could unlock double-digit homer power. While Salas will be developed as a shortstop early in his pro career, he could also end up in center field or at second base.

