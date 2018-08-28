Marlins' Jose Urena: Activated after suspension ends
Urena was activated from the restricted list Monday after completing his six-game suspension.
Urena was handed the ban after he intentionally hit the Braves' Ronald Acuna on the first pitch of his Aug. 15 start. The right-hander appealed the suspension and returned to the mound four days later to submit a complete-game, two-hitter against the Nationals, only to officially drop the appeal last week. The Marlins will reinsert Urena into the rotation right away, as he's scheduled to start the team's first game of the week Tuesday in Boston.
More News
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Drops appeal, starts serving suspension•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Goes distance in win over Nationals•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Will start Sunday•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Appeals suspension, could start Sunday•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Plans to appeal suspension•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Suspended six games for hitting Acuna•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start