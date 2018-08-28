Urena was activated from the restricted list Monday after completing his six-game suspension.

Urena was handed the ban after he intentionally hit the Braves' Ronald Acuna on the first pitch of his Aug. 15 start. The right-hander appealed the suspension and returned to the mound four days later to submit a complete-game, two-hitter against the Nationals, only to officially drop the appeal last week. The Marlins will reinsert Urena into the rotation right away, as he's scheduled to start the team's first game of the week Tuesday in Boston.

