Urena (0-3) surrendered four runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Pirates.

Urena's struggles returned Sunday, as his losing effort brought his ERA and WHIP up to 5.57 and 1.43, respectively. Urena has surpassed the five inning mark just once after making four starts this season, and he doesn't present much value in terms of wins as his team has one of the league's most under-powered offenses. Urena's next scheduled start will be Saturday when the Marlins face the Brewers.