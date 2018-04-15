Urena (0-3) surrendered four runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Pirates.

Urena's struggles returned Sunday, as his losing effort brought his ERA and WHIP up to 5.57 and 1.43, respectively. Urena has surpassed the five-inning mark just once after making four starts this season, and he doesn't present much value in terms of wins as his team has one of the league's most under-powered offenses. Urena's next scheduled start will be Saturday when the Marlins face the Brewers.