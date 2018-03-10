Marlins' Jose Urena: Announced as Opening Day starter
Urena will take the mound for the Marlins in their Opening Day matchup against the Cubs, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Urena may be the best pitcher on the Marlins, but that says far more about the team than it says about Urena. The 26-year-old had a superficially promising 2017 season, recording a 3.82 ERA while winning 14 games. His underlying numbers paint a far less pretty picture. While his groundball rate (43.1 percent) and walk rate (8.8 percent) were right around league average, his 15.6 percent strikeout rate was far too low. It all added up to a discouraging 5.20 FIP. Don't let Urena's Opening Day status fool you into thinking he's anything more than a back-of-the-rotation starter at best.
More News
