Urena has appealed his six-game suspension for "intentionally" hitting Ronald Acuna on Wednesday, and could take the mound versus Washington on Sunday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Since Urena only threw one pitch before being ejected from Wednesday's tilt, he is well enough rested to start Sunday if manager Don Mattingly should elect to go this route. There is also a chance that the MLB upholds its decision on the suspension before that date, rendering this option irrelevant. Expect an update on this situation in the coming days, though Pablo Lopez remains the probable starter for Sunday's series finale at the moment.