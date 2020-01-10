Marlins' Jose Urena: Avoids arbitration
Urena signed a one-year deal with the Marlins on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Urena spent the final month of the 2019 season in the bullpen and is expected to remain in that role heading into the 2020 campaign.
