Urena (2-8) picked up the win in Friday's 2-0 victory over the Orioles, scattering three hits and a walk over eight scoreless innings while striking out four.

The right-hander took full advantage of a matchup with a reeling Baltimore offense, throwing 68 of 112 pitches for strikes in his best, and longest, start of the season. Urena will take a 4.18 ERA into his next outing Wednesday in San Francisco.