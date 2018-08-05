Marlins' Jose Urena: Blasted by Phillies
Urena (3-11) took the loss Saturday, coughing up six runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over five innings while striking out three as the Marlins fell 8-3 to the Phillies.
The Phillies jumped on Urena for three runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back, as the right-hander got tagged with at least five runs for the third time in his last four starts. Urena will carry a 4.66 ERA into his next outing Friday at home against the Mets.
