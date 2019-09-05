Urena (4-8) gave up three runs on three hits and a walk without recording an out in the ninth inning Wednesday to get charged with his first blown save and take the loss against the Pirates.

Elias Diaz led off the inning with a solo shot, and Bryan Reynolds ended the disastrous outing for Urena with a walkoff two-run single. The right-hander is still adjusting to working out of the bullpen and was pitching on consecutive nights for the first time, and the Marlins are likely to give him a long leash, but after two solid appearances, Urena's conversion to closer hit a major bump.