Urena (back) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins shut Urena down for about a month while he recuperated from a herniated disc in his lower back, but the right-hander was able to initiate a throwing program about three weeks ago. With Urena's back responding well to flat-ground work, he'll be cleared to take another step forward by getting on the mound Tuesday. He'll likely need to complete several side sessions before the Marlins allow him to face live hitters and eventually, head out of a minor-league rehab assignment. Based on where he currently stands in his recovery, Urena seems unlikely to return from the 60-day injured list until September.

More News
Our Latest Stories