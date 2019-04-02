Marlins' Jose Urena: Cleared to start Tuesday
Urena (knee) is listed as the Marlins' starter for Tuesday's game against the Mets.
Urena took a comebacker off his left knee during his first outing of the season last week against the Rockies, but he was apparently able to complete a between-starts bullpen session without incident. The right-hander shouldn't face any restrictions with his pitch count in his return to the mound.
