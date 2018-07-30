Urena (3-10) tossed six scoreless innings and surrendered one hit and four walks while fanning five Sunday as he nabbed the victory over the Nationals.

Urena was impressive in his 21st start of the season, as he managed to bounce back following an ugly outing in his previous turn through the rotation (five runs over four innings). He owns a 4.40 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with a 98:34 K:BB over 118.2 innings this season, and he'll look to build off Sunday's performance heading into his next scheduled start, which figures to come Friday against Philadelphia.