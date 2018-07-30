Marlins' Jose Urena: Collects third win in series finale
Urena (3-10) tossed six scoreless innings and surrendered one hit and four walks while fanning five Sunday as he nabbed the victory over the Nationals.
Urena was impressive in his 21st start of the season, as he managed to bounce back following an ugly outing in his previous turn through the rotation (five runs over four innings). He owns a 4.40 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with a 98:34 K:BB over 118.2 innings this season, and he'll look to build off Sunday's performance heading into his next scheduled start, which figures to come Friday against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Knocked around vs. Atlanta•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Hit hard Sunday•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Falls just shy of quality start•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: No-decision despite strong effort against Rays•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Reinstated from DL•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Slated to return Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?