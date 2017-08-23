Marlins' Jose Urena: Comes away with win Tuesday
Urena (12-5) picked up the win in the nightcap of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings while striking out three.
The Marlins staked him to a 6-0 lead after two innings en route to a sweep of the twin bill, so despite the fact the righty needed 101 pitches (64 strikes) to complete the minimum five innings necessary to qualify for a win, the outcome was never in much doubt. Urena has won five of his last seven starts thanks mainly to some impressive run support (7.1 runs per game), but his 3.12 ERA and 1.07 WHIP during that stretch indicate he's more than holding up his end of the bargain. He'll next take the mound Monday on the road against the Nationals.
More News
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Quiets Giants over five for 11th win•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Taken deep twice in Friday's no-decision•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Grabs 10th win•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Spins gem in loss to Nats•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Nabs ninth win Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Fires six strong innings in Friday win•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...