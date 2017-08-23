Urena (12-5) picked up the win in the nightcap of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings while striking out three.

The Marlins staked him to a 6-0 lead after two innings en route to a sweep of the twin bill, so despite the fact the righty needed 101 pitches (64 strikes) to complete the minimum five innings necessary to qualify for a win, the outcome was never in much doubt. Urena has won five of his last seven starts thanks mainly to some impressive run support (7.1 runs per game), but his 3.12 ERA and 1.07 WHIP during that stretch indicate he's more than holding up his end of the bargain. He'll next take the mound Monday on the road against the Nationals.