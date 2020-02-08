Play

Urena will enter camp as a starter, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Urena has been the Marlins' Opening Day starter in each of the last two seasons, but he spent the final month of the 2019 campaign as a reliever as he didn't have enough time to build up to a starting workload following his return from a back injury. Reports from early January suggested he'd remain in the bullpen this season, but the Marlins have apparently changed plans. Urena has more fantasy value in the rotation than the bullpen (unless he enters the closer conversation), but he's not very useful outside of deep leagues thanks to his career 4.57 ERA and 16.0 percent strikeout rate.

