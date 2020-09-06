Urena (COVID-19) will return from the injured list and start against Atlanta on Monday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
Urena tested positive for COVID-19 in late July, but has been working out at the team's alternate site since Aug. 15. He'll fill the opening in the rotation left by Elieser Hernandez after he suffered a season-ending lat injury. It's unclear what kind of pitch count Urena will be on, though he doesn't figure to work deep into starts initially.
