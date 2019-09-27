Marlins' Jose Urena: Converts save Thursday
Urena picked up the save against the Mets on Thursday, giving up one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to close out a 4-2 victory for the Marlins. He struck out one and walked none.
Urena blew a save his last time out, but he bounced back and converted this one for his third since he moved from the rotation the bullpen. It's been a disappointing campaign on the whole for the 28-year-old, who has an ugly 5.27 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over 83.2 innings.
