Urena (COVID-19) could be activated from the injured list to start Monday's game against the Braves, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

After testing positive for COVID-19 in late July, Urena was cleared to resume working out at the Marlins' alternate training site Aug. 15. Though the right-hander has seemingly built his arm back up following the shutdown, he's been sitting in limbo at the alternate site since Miami didn't have a spot available for him in the rotation. Urena looks poised to get a start in the near future, however, as the Marlins will have an opening after Elieser Hernandez exited his outing Tuesday against the Blue Jays with right lat soreness. The Marlins haven't decided whether Hernandez will require an IL stint, but manager Don Mattingly already suggested Hernandez won't be ready to go when his next turn comes up Monday.