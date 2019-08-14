Marlins' Jose Urena: Could return as reliever
Urena (back) threw 24 pitches using his entire arsenal in a bullpen session Tuesday, and the Marlins have discussed using him as a reliever once he's activated from the injured list, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports. "The hardest thing is getting the starter built up to throw 90 pitches or so," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said after the session. "We've talked about different options for Jose. Possibly out of the bullpen. But the main thing right now with him is getting him built up. Getting him strong, and then we'll make that decision."
The right-hander is still at least a couple of weeks away from rejoining the staff, but if the Marlins do decide to use Urena in relief it would shorten the length of his eventual rehab stint. The team's Opening Day starter in 2018 and 2019, Urena has a 4.70 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 51:23 K:BB through 74.2 innings this season.
