Marlins' Jose Urena: Could return near eligibility date
Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Monday that Urena (shoulder) could be activated from the 10-day disabled list soon after the right-hander is first eligible to return July 1, the Associated Press reports.
Miami shut Urena down last week after he was diagnosed with a right shoulder impingement following his June 20 start against the Giants. The injury apparently isn't much of a concern, as Urena will begin a throwing program this week and appears likely to miss only two turns through the rotation. The Marlins should offer up a more precise return date for Urena once he advances to facing hitters in live batting practice.
