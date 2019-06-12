Urena will be placed on the 10-day injured list with lower back tightness Wednesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

It was already known Urena was headed the IL, but the type of injury sending him there was previously unclear. Jordan Yamamoto will be called up to make his major-league debut Wednesday in Urena's absence. The 27-year-old has no official timeline for his return while the severity of the injury is yet to be announced.