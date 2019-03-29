Marlins' Jose Urena: Dealing with minor knee swelling
Urena was hit by a line drive on the inside of his left knee during Thursday's start but went through his normal post-start workout Friday despite a little swelling, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Urena picked up the loss Thursday as he lasted only 4.2 innings and allowed six runs (four earned) on nine hits. According to Fernandez, the 27-year-old has a bullpen session Sunday that should clarify his status for Tuesday's start against the Mets.
