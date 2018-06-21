Marlins' Jose Urena: Dealing with potential arm injury
Urena said that he "felt something with his arm" during the sixth inning of Wednesday's start in San Francisco. The club will monitor the situation prior to his scheduled start against the Diamondbacks next week, The Miami Herald's Clark Spencer reports.
Urena wound up tossing 39 pitches in the sixth inning, though Spencer noted that the right-hander's velocity didn't dip at all during that frame. Though that's a positive sign, this is obviously a situation to watch closely over the next few days. Over 15 starts this season, Urena has logged a 4.18 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with a 70:19 K:BB across 88.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart