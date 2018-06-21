Urena said that he "felt something with his arm" during the sixth inning of Wednesday's start in San Francisco. The club will monitor the situation prior to his scheduled start against the Diamondbacks next week, The Miami Herald's Clark Spencer reports.

Urena wound up tossing 39 pitches in the sixth inning, though Spencer noted that the right-hander's velocity didn't dip at all during that frame. Though that's a positive sign, this is obviously a situation to watch closely over the next few days. Over 15 starts this season, Urena has logged a 4.18 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with a 70:19 K:BB across 88.1 innings.