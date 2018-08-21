Urena dropped his appeal and will begin serving his six-game suspension Tuesday night, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Urena was handed a six-game suspension last week for intentionally hitting Ronald Acuna, though he was allowed to pitch over the weekend while awaiting a ruling from MLB, tossing a complete game -- the first of his career -- against the Nationals. The right-hander now lines up to take the mound next Tuesday against the Red Sox.