Marlins' Jose Urena: Drops appeal, starts serving suspension
Urena dropped his appeal and will begin serving his six-game suspension Tuesday night, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Urena was handed a six-game suspension last week for intentionally hitting Ronald Acuna, though he was allowed to pitch over the weekend while awaiting a ruling from MLB, tossing a complete game -- the first of his career -- against the Nationals. The right-hander now lines up to take the mound next Tuesday against the Red Sox.
