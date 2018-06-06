Marlins' Jose Urena: Earns first win
Urena (1-7) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing four runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings against the Cardinals.
Urena allowed a season-high 10 hits, but nine of them were singles and he got some help defensively with a pair of double plays and a pickoff to limit the damage somewhat. Despite some solid performances along the way, it's the first win for Urena, and even more remarkably it's the first time all season the Marlins have won a game he's started. He'll take a 4.60 ERA (3.88 FIP) into Sunday's start against the Padres.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...