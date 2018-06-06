Urena (1-7) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing four runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings against the Cardinals.

Urena allowed a season-high 10 hits, but nine of them were singles and he got some help defensively with a pair of double plays and a pickoff to limit the damage somewhat. Despite some solid performances along the way, it's the first win for Urena, and even more remarkably it's the first time all season the Marlins have won a game he's started. He'll take a 4.60 ERA (3.88 FIP) into Sunday's start against the Padres.